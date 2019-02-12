The 2017 Masters champion makes his first start since his Saudi DQ this week at Riviera

Sergio Garcia Apologises For Saudi DQ

Sergio Garcia makes his first start since his disqualification at the Saudi International this week and has apologised for his actions at the event.

The Spaniard was DQ’d for serious misconduct after damaging a number of greens in anger at Royal Greens G&CC.

He didn’t face any further punishment after the Saudi International and tees it up this week on the PGA Tour in the Genesis Open.

Ahead of the tournament, Garcia has apologised on Instagram.

In a post which also announced that he has his brother on the bag this year, Garcia wrote:

“Happy to be in my first PGA Tour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year.

I’ve obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I’m sorry to my fans and fellow competitors.

What happened is not an example I want to set, and it’s not who I truly am.

I am an emotional player and while I believe that’s one of my biggest strengths, it’s also one of my biggest flaws.

I’m focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and more forward.

Thanks for all the support.”

In the immediate aftermath of his suspension, Garcia said in a statement via the European Tour: “In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

The Genesis Open takes place at Riviera in Los Angeles this week where Bubba Watson defends the title he won last year.

It is one of the biggest events of the early PGA Tour season and sees a huge field including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and more.

