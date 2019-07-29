The Spaniard dug his driver into a tee box in anger at TPC Southwind

WATCH: Sergio Garcia Damages Tee Box At WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Sergio Garcia has been in the news for the wrong reasons in 2019 and he has once again been filmed doing something he shouldn’t have.

The Spaniard has always been fiery but his fire has seemingly turned into rage this year, most prominently at the Saudi International where he was disqualified for damaging multiple greens.

At the time Garcia said: “What happened is not an example I want to set, and it’s not who I truly am.”

However, it is an example that he continues to set, especially after a video emerged of him damaging a tee box at TPC Southwind after a drive:

The incident happened in his third round of level par, although it isn’t clear which hole it was on.

He ended the tournament at one under par in a tie for 40th place.

This clip comes just a week after the 2017 Masters champion was filmed throwing his driver at his caddie at the Open Championship:

Garcia hit his first drive through the back of the green and out of bounds on the 5th hole at Portrush, hence the anger.

However, his caddie could have been injured had his reaction times not been up to scratch!

Here’s a picture of one of the greens Garcia damaged at the Saudi International, where Garcia was disqualified for ‘serious misconduct’:

As well as his Saudi green-damaging-misdemeanours, Garcia was also caught attacking a bunker in rage that week:

Should Garcia receive a ban or fine for damaging the tee box? Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels