Sergio Garcia Disqualified From Saudi For Misconduct

Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the Saudi International for misconduct.

It is believed that the 2017 Masters champion damaged two greens in anger.

The Spaniard was DQ’d in round three for a breach of Rule 1.2a which allows the Tour to DQ players for ‘serious misconduct’.

The European Tour released a statement titled ‘Sergio Garcia disqualified from the Saudi International’ -it reads:

Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the third round of Saudi International powered by SBIA under rule 1.2a.

Rule 1.2a allows for disqualification if a player has committed serious misconduct.

Sergio Garcia said: “I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”