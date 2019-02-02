The Spaniard reportedly damaged a couple of greens
Sergio Garcia Disqualified From Saudi For Misconduct
Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the Saudi International for misconduct.
It is believed that the 2017 Masters champion damaged two greens in anger.
The Spaniard was DQ’d in round three for a breach of Rule 1.2a which allows the Tour to DQ players for ‘serious misconduct’.
The European Tour released a statement titled ‘Sergio Garcia disqualified from the Saudi International’ -it reads:
Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the third round of Saudi International powered by SBIA under rule 1.2a.
Rule 1.2a allows for disqualification if a player has committed serious misconduct.
Sergio Garcia said: “I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”
Garcia shot a third round 71 and was one over for the tournament with 18 holes left.
Rule 1.2a on ‘Conduct Expected Of All Players’ reads –
All players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by:
- Acting with integrity – for example, by following the Rules, applying all penalties, and being honest in all aspects of play.
- Showing consideration to others – for example, by playing at a prompt pace, looking out for the safety of others, and not distracting the play of another player.
- Taking good care of the course – for example, by replacing divots, smoothing bunkers, repairing ball-marks, and not causing unnecessary damage to the course.
There is no penalty under the Rules for failing to act in this way, except that the Committee may disqualify a player for acting contrary to the spirit of the game if it finds that the player has committed serious misconduct.
