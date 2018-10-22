Sergio Garcia wins the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Sergio Garcia fired a third and final round of 69 to successfully defend the weather-hit Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by his own foundation.

Sergio Garcia won again at Valderrama, successfully defending his title in the Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia foundation.

Owing to poor weather, the tournament was reduced to three rounds but more bad conditions moved in on Sunday and forced tournament organisers look to a Monday finish.

When play was stopped Garcia was three shots ahead, but he moved five clear with a birdie at the par-5 4th hole after the restart. But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Spaniard as Ireland’s Shane Lowry made a charge on Monday. The Irishman gave one back at the 15th but finished with a birdie to post a four-round total of 205.

That put some pressure on Garcia, but the 2017 Masters champion kept his composure and re-established a healthy four-shot cushion with a birdie on the par-5 17th. A par on the home hole saw Garcia take the title for a third straight time. He won in 2011 and then again last year after a six-year break.

Shane Lowry finished second with Finland’s Mikko Korhonen in third.

Ashley Chesters recovered well from a disastrous start on Sunday. He began the final round within touching distance of Garcia but back-to-back doubles on the 3rd and 4th holes put paid to his chances. But he fought back well with birdies on the next two holes and further gains on the 14th and 17th holes. A dropped shot on the last though saw him fall from a tie for third with Korhonen into solo fourth.

Lee Westwood put himself in the running with a final round front nine of 31, but he struggled on the run for home, suffering three bogeys and a double in a second half 39. The Englishman finished tied fifth.

In the battle to retain playing rights for the 2019 playing season, David Horsey made it on the bubble in 116th spot with Richie Ramsay playing his way in together with Gonzalo Fernandez Castano.

Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

18-22 October

Purse: €2,000,000 Par: 71

1 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 68 64 69 201

2 Shane Lowry (Ire) 69 70 66 205

3 Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 69 71 67 207

4 Ashley Chesters (Eng) 66 70 72 208

T5 Lee Westwood (Eng) 71 68 70 209

T5 Max Kieffer (Ger) 72 71 66 209

T5 Gonzalo Fdz-Castano (Esp) 70 68 71 209

T8 Jason Norris (Aus) 69 71 70 210

T8 Matthew Nixon (Eng) 69 71 70 210

T8 Gavin Moynihan (Ire) 73 71 66 210

