The Spaniard beat 18-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard by one stroke at the International in Amsterdam

Sergio Garcia Wins KLM Open For 16th European Tour Title

Sergio Garcia won his 16th European Tour title by one stroke at the KLM Open in Amsterdam.

Garcia began the day tied for the lead with Callum Shinkwin at 15 under par and a three under 69 got him to -18.

The Spaniard held off young Dane Nicolai Hojgaard after finishing bogey-par to win by one.

He made seven birdies in the final round including four bogeys.

“It was honestly amazing to have my brother, Angie my wife and little Azalea [his daughter] here, it’s very special,” Garcia said.

“Amazing. We had a great week and great to win again. I played well all week under pressure. It wasn’t easy, there were a couple of tough moments today but I hung on tough, that’s the most important thing.

Sergio climbs to 32nd in the world with his first win of 2019 after his previous victory at last year’s Valderrama Masters.

Garcia trailed playing partner Callum Shinkin after nine holes by one but the Englishman then doubled the 10th before costly dropped shots at 16 and 18.

He finished fifth, with his four over par back nine costing him some €140,000.

Nicolai Hojgaard in second recorded his best ever finish as a professional and jumped from 1002 to 380th in the world.

The 18-year-old only turned pro earlier this year and has a twin brother named Rasmus – check out this month’s issue of Golf Monthly to read our feature with the twins as well as winner Sergio Garcia.

He only missed out by one after a costly bogey on the 16th.

Matt Wallace was third at 15 under, two back of Hojgaard, with James Morrison one further back in fourth position.

Watch Sergio’s winning round –

KLM Open Leaderboard –

1 Sergio Garcia -18

2 Nicolai Hojgaard -17

3 Matt Wallace -15

4 James Morrison -14

5 Callum Shinkwin -13

6 Rikard Karlberg -12

7 Wil Besseling -11

7 Joakim Lagergren -11

7 Hugo Leon -11