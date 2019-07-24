The Irishman took the 'Clara Jug' back to his hometown of Clara in County Offaly

Shane Lowry Returns Claret Jug To Hometown In Huge Celebrations

Shane Lowry won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday and has been having the time of his life ever since.

After tapping in the winning putt for a six shot victory he was congratulated by friends and family, received the Claret Jug, fulfilled his media obligations and then headed south to Dublin to party.

We’ve seen videos of the party and it looked like he enjoyed himself…Claret Jug in one hand, beer in the other!

On Monday came the homecoming, where Lowry returned to his hometown of Clara in County Offaly.

The Irishman was greeted by 10,000 fans who turned up to see their local hero and the Claret Jug.

The jug has been renamed the ‘Clara Jug’ by locals.

Lowry’s home course of Esker Hills wasn’t large enough for the crowds so the homecoming had to take place at the Gaelic football ground.

He was led from his family home to the ground via a marching band, where he was greeted by the 10,000 fans – in a town with a population of just over 3,000!

“I don’t really know what to say,” he told RTE as he looked close to tears.

“I never thought I could do anything like this you know, it’s just incredible.

“It’s a dream come true.”

His now-famous Granny was also there on stage with him after she revealed she turned to brandy for the first time in a decade after his win.

“I hadn’t slept last night. I hadn’t drank a brandy since 2009 and I drank two yesterday—it’s nearly killing me,” she said in an interview.

Lowry has pulled out of this week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis and will instead likely celebrate more before attempting to return to normal life.

It is estimated that he’ll earn an extra £10m over the next five years from appearance fees, new contracts and sponsorships.

