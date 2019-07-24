The Irishman wants to represent Ireland in Tokyo and Europe at Whistling Straits next year

Shane Lowry Targets Olympic And Ryder Cup Debuts

Open Champion Shane Lowry is the biggest star in Ireland right now after his victory at Royal Portrush and he has set his sights on representing his country at Tokyo 2020.

The Champion Golfer of the Year pulled out of Rio 2016 due to Zika virus fears but is fully targeting Gold next year for Ireland with talks of him even carrying his country’s flag during the Opening Ceremony.

“Absolutely,” Lowry said when asked if he would carry the Irish Tricolour at the Tokyo next year.

“It will be incredible, won’t it? I missed the last one. I got a lot of stick for that. I had my own reasons.

“This has gone a long way to putting me on the plane for Japan. I’m very excited.

“We’ll be going over the week after the Open next year for the Opening Ceremony, so to be around at that will be pretty cool.

“Hopefully I can go there.

“Wins are hard to come by, but hopefully I can bring a medal home.”

The Irishman also looks to make his Ryder Cup debut next year when Europe looks to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits.

It’s surprising that he has never played but next year looks highly likely after winning the Claret Jug, especially when you consider that his close friend and fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington captains the side.

“I just want to play in the Ryder Cup. I’ve watched the last couple, had a chance to make the team a few years ago [in 2016] and I didn’t and I was very jealous, envious even of the guys playing.

“I just want to experience it. I’m ambitious and I don’t want to miss out on it. I want to see what its like and obviously next year, with Paddy as captain, would be great.

“I definitely wouldn’t be scared of playing anyone. I’d obviously love the opportunity to play Ryder Cup but there’s a long way to go for that and I really need to focus on that a lot over the next 12 months and then I’ll plan my schedule accordingly and see where it leaves me.”