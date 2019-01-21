The Irishman is hoping his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victory can be the catalyst for Ryder Cup qualification

Shane Lowry Targets Ryder Cup Debut

Shane Lowry won his first title in over three years at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and is now hoping it can springboard him onto the 2020 European Ryder Cup team.

The Irishman has achieved plenty in the game already, winning four European Tour titles, including a WGC, Rolex Series event and the Irish Open as an amateur, but he is yet to appear on a Ryder Cup team.

The new world number 41, who has been as high as 17th, is close friends with 2020 European captain Padraig Harrington and is setting his sights on boarding the plane to Wisonsin with ‘Paddy’.

“It puts me to where my goal is for the next 18 months and that’s to be on the plane to Wisconsin with Paddy,” Lowry said after his birdie on the 72nd hole was enough to beat Richard Sterne by one.

“That’s kind of where I want to be, and I think this is a great stepping stone.

“I still have a goal in my head I’m working towards every day and just because I won this doesn’t mean I can take my foot off the gas.”

The 31-year-old is now back in the big time, with his victory locking up Major and WGC appearances whilst he remains in the top 50.

“It’s a great stepping stone, no doubt, because I’m back in the big tournaments now for the foreseeable future and hopefully I can kick on from here and move back up the world rankings where I feel like I really belong.”