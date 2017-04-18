The European Tour are in China this week, check out who the GM Tipster has picked to do well with these Shenzen International Golf Betting Tips

Shenzen International Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in China for the next couple of weeks starting with the Shenzhen International.

Last season the Korean player Soomin Lee was the surprising winner beating Joost Luiten and Branson Stone into second place.

The favourites for this year’s tournament is Ross Fisher 11/1 and Bernd Wiesberger 12/1 – the field is quite well spread so there is decent value everywhere to be seen.

The course is very much a second shot test, with Greens In Regulation and Putts in GIR the main stats to keep an eye on.

