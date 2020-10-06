Who will win at TPC Summerlin?

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open taking place at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Tony Finau 4 points each way at 22/1 with Betfair – Come on Tony! It is about time you won again – you were 9th here last year and have had four top 16 finishes over the years. Has had five top 10s in his last 10 starts.

Rickie Fowler 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – Obviously not in the best form of his career – but he has been pretty solid over his last few starts. Most importantly he was 4th here last year and is still a fantastic putter – and putting is what wins this tournament.

Cameron Smith 2 points each way at 80/1 with 888 Sport – The Aussie struggled out of lockdown with three missed cuts in a row – but has now had seven straight made cuts and is lurking outside the world’s top 50 again. Has been 10th and 13th here in the past.

Tyler McCumber 1 point each way at 175/1 with Betfred – Currently 5th in the FedExCup Rankings after finishing 2nd at the Corales and 6th at the Sanderson Farms Championship – he is a lovely price and worth backing as a form horse.

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Kevin Na is the defending champion having beaten Patrick Cantlay in a play-off last year – Na is 66/1 with 888 Sport to successfully defend his title.

The favourites this week are US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau (7/1 with Betfred), Webb Simpson (12/1 with Bet365) and Patrick Cantlay (18/1 with William Hill).

