The PGA Tour rolls into Las Vegas this week, check out who the GM Tipster thinks will do well with these Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips
Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour has a really good field for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at TPC Summerlin.
Since last season the course has had a revamp with all 102 bunkers being upgraded and filled with white sand – this should make scoring tougher.
Last year Patrick Cantlay won his first PGA Tour title, and he is in attendance again this week at 18/1.
There are some big names on show however with Tony Finau (11/1), Jordan Spieth (12/1), Rickie Fowler (11/1), Bryson Dechambeau (14/1) and Webb Simpson (16/1) all looking to get a post-Ryder Cup pick-me-up.
Last week the GM Tipster picked three each ways to win a good stack of cash, check out his results so far this season at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Aaron Wise 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had an immense 2018 including his first tour victory and three other top 10s. Four top 20s including two top 10s in his last four starts. Was 10th here in 2016, watch him fly this weekend!
Beau Hossler 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Led after 54 holes in this event last year before fading to 7th – has had a few more close finishes since then with two 2nd places. This course could well be where he finds his first win.
Sam Burns 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was very impressive again last week where he finshed tied 3rd. Was 20th in this event last season, I expect another strong performance.
Ryan Moore 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Lost in a play-off recently at the Safeway Open and also had a 6th at the Wyndham Championship. Won here in 2012 and has had two top 15 finishes since then. Think he is a little overpriced.
