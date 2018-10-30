The PGA Tour rolls into Las Vegas this week, check out who the GM Tipster thinks will do well with these Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour has a really good field for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Since last season the course has had a revamp with all 102 bunkers being upgraded and filled with white sand – this should make scoring tougher.

Last year Patrick Cantlay won his first PGA Tour title, and he is in attendance again this week at 18/1.

There are some big names on show however with Tony Finau (11/1), Jordan Spieth (12/1), Rickie Fowler (11/1), Bryson Dechambeau (14/1) and Webb Simpson (16/1) all looking to get a post-Ryder Cup pick-me-up.

Last week the GM Tipster picked three each ways to win a good stack of cash, check out his results so far this season at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.