Spieth, Fowler, DeChambeau and Simpson all make their first appearances since the Ryder Cup this week in Vegas

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Preview, TV Times

Patrick Cantlay is defending champion this week on the PGA Tour as the circuit travels to Nevada and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

This tournament began life in 1983 as the Panasonic Las Vegas Celebrity Classic – an event won by Fuzzy Zoeller. In various guises, including the Las Vegas Invitational and Invensys Classic, the competition has been won by Greg Norman, Tiger Woods (his first PGA Tour victory back in 1996) and Jim Furyk amongst others.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay came through a playoff against Whee Kim and Alex Cejka to take the victory. Cantlay defends at Summerlin but a number of notable players will tee it up.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson all make their first appearances since the Ryder Cup whilst last week’s runner-up Tony Finau also tees it up, making this one of the strongest fields at TPC Summerlin in recent years.

Opened for play in 1991, the TPC at Summerlin was designed by Bobby Weed assisted by Fuzzy Zoeller. It’s an oasis in the desert at the heart of Summerlin – a 22,000-acre residential estate at the western edge of Las Vegas.

The weather looks set fair – dry, warm and with just a light breeze… Scoring should be good.