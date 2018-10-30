Spieth, Fowler, DeChambeau and Simpson all make their first appearances since the Ryder Cup this week in Vegas
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Preview, TV Times
Patrick Cantlay is defending champion this week on the PGA Tour as the circuit travels to Nevada and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
This tournament began life in 1983 as the Panasonic Las Vegas Celebrity Classic – an event won by Fuzzy Zoeller. In various guises, including the Las Vegas Invitational and Invensys Classic, the competition has been won by Greg Norman, Tiger Woods (his first PGA Tour victory back in 1996) and Jim Furyk amongst others.
Last year, Patrick Cantlay came through a playoff against Whee Kim and Alex Cejka to take the victory. Cantlay defends at Summerlin but a number of notable players will tee it up.
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson all make their first appearances since the Ryder Cup whilst last week’s runner-up Tony Finau also tees it up, making this one of the strongest fields at TPC Summerlin in recent years.
Opened for play in 1991, the TPC at Summerlin was designed by Bobby Weed assisted by Fuzzy Zoeller. It’s an oasis in the desert at the heart of Summerlin – a 22,000-acre residential estate at the western edge of Las Vegas.
The weather looks set fair – dry, warm and with just a light breeze… Scoring should be good.
Turkish Airlines Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Justin Rose is the defending champion at Regnum…
British Masters Reportedly Not Returning In 2019
The European Tour are set to announce their…
10 Best Areas For Golf Tours In The UK
Looking to go on a golf tour in…
Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2018
A look at a selection of the best…
Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: Nov 1-4
Course stats: 7,255 yards, par 71
Purse: $7,000,000
Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay
How to watch the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
TV Coverage:
Thursday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30pm
Friday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm
Saturday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
Sunday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm
Players to watch:
Sam Burns – The 22-year-old was tied third last week and looks a strong prospect.
Roberto Castro – Showing signs of a return to form with a tie for fifth in the Sanderson Farms.
Tony Finau – Playing some great golf right now and comes into this event on the back of a playoff loss in the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Key hole: 16th. A par 5 of 560 yards it generally ranks as one of the easiest holes on the course. It’s reachable in two for long hitters so birdies are common, however, because of the lake guarding the front of the green, disasters are also fairly common.
Skills required: Going low. The winning total at Summerlin tends to be around, or better than 20-under-par. The winner will make a hatful of birdies and the occasional eagle over the four days.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels