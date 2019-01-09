Shugo Imahira of Japan has accepted a special invitation to compete in this year's Masters. By Lewis Blain.

Shugo Imahira Accepts Masters Special Invitation

The 2018 Japan Golf Tour’s Order of Merit winner, Shugo Imahira, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2019 Masters.

It will be the first time playing at Augusta National for the 26-year-old after missing cuts in all three of his last Major starts at the 2016 Open Championship, 2017 US Open and the 2018 USPGA Championship.

In 2018, he picked up 14 top-10 finishes as well as a second career win at the Bridgestone Open to move 53rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said: “Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts established the Masters as a global sporting event, so throughout our history special invitations for deserving international players have always been carefully considered.”