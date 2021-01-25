The 25-year-old Korean birdied two of the last three holes to win his third PGA Tour title

Si Woo Kim Wins The American Express

Si Woo Kim birdied two of his final three holes to win the American Express by a single stroke.

The Korean carded a bogey-free eight under par 64 to finish at 23 under at PGA West in La Quinta, California.

The 25-year-old now has three PGA Tour victories, including the 2017 Players Championship.

Kim withdrew from this event last year with a back injury after an opening 87 – a year on he was lifting the trophy.

Starting the day tied for the lead, he had ground to make up in the closing stages after a phenomenal round from Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay made 11 birdies and seven pars to shoot an incredible course record 61, forcing Kim to make two birdies coming home.

Kim was up to the challenge, making a simple birdie at the 16th after finding the par-5 in two before holing from 19ft at the island-green 17th to essentially seal the win.

Watch Kim’s birdie on the 17th:

He joins Collin Morikawa as the only players under the age of 26 with three PGA Tour victories.

The 25-year-old is up to 48th in the world.

It is his first win in 102 starts since his incredible Players Championship win in 2017 at the age of 21.

He said afterwards that it had been playing on his mind.

“Every year, I’ve had a chance, but I couldn’t make it,” Kim said after victory via a translator.

“I had a lot of resolve in my mind last night. I took melatonin, but still I didn’t sleep very well.

“I had to know what’s going on, so I knew how to play my game in the final round.

“I knew Cantlay played really well. I tried to keep patient and believe in myself.

“I got the chance on 16 and 17, and that’s when I could make it. I feel good about myself.”