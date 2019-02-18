Connor Syme, Wade Ormsby, James Morrison, Adrien Saddier, Per Langfors and Andrew Martin all had their flat sticks stolen from the locker room

Six Putters Stolen From Players At World Super 6 Perth

Six Tour Pros had their putters stolen from the locker room overnight prior to the final round of the World Super 6 Perth.

The players affected were: Connor Syme, Wade Ormsby, James Morrison, Adrien Saddier, Per Langfors and Andrew Martin.

Connor Syme wrote: “Putter Stolen from golf bag yesterday evening from Lake Karrinyup GC in Perth, Australia.

“Please please if anyone has any news or where it might be, one of a kind made by @ PINGTourEurope, has my name on both sides.”

Syme’s Ping German Stainless Steel PLD Anser is a Tour only prototype with his name stamped on.

Bizarrely, Syme found Harrison Endicott’s putter in his bag with his own headcover over it. Endicott had two putters in his bag before leaving on Saturday evening and let Syme borrow one for the final day.

Wade Ormsby had two Scotty Cameron putters stolen.

He wrote on Instagram: “Please help.. STOLEN Scotty Cameron putter out of locker room last night.. not a nice feeling..”

“STOLEN NEWPORT 2 welded long neck TOUR ONLY black shaft… and my backup @Scottycameron black Squareback 1.5 black shaft also was stolen out of my travel cover in the locker room. Classy people around. With this 👆🏼putter cover.”

Per Langfors borrowed a putter from fellow competitor Ben Campbell whilst Andrew Martin had to borrow a flat stick out of the pro shop.

Zach Murray also lost dozens of golf balls, gloves, hats and wine from his locker on Friday night according to Golf Australia Magazine.

The PGA of Australia released this statement to Golf Australia Magazine:

“We can confirm that putters were reported missing from the bags of six players inside the locker room at Lake Karrinyup Country Club before the final round of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

“The locker room is secured in line with our standard tournament arrangements and we are working with the club, the security team and the police to establish how this occurred.

“It would be inappropriate to comment any further while the matter is being investigated.”

Police are investigating and looking through CCTV.