Sky And BBC Turn Down USPGA Championship

This year’s USPGA Championship won’t be on either Sky or the BBC, report the Telegraph.
Last year’s tournament was broadcast on the BBC after they sealed a late deal to broadcast their first and only exclusively-live golf coverage since the lost The Open to Sky in 2016.
However, their coverage was heavily criticised with mistakes aplenty, they also struggled with no on-site commentary, having secured the deal at such short notice.
They also showed much of it behind the red button in standard definition due to the World Athletics Championship which was on the main channel.
Sky have apparently turned down the chance to regain the tournament due to its price, rumoured to be around the £7.5m per year mark, so will no longer show all four majors for the second year running.
They will be showing the Ryder Cup, however, in September to add to their coverage of The Masters, US Open and Open.
So who will show this year’s USPGA Championship?
The USPGA will either show it on their website, Facebook or Twitter, or other broadcasters like BT Sport, Eurosport or Amazon Prime may step in.
Amazon recently secured the rights to the ATP Tennis and streamed its first event at the Fever-Tree Championship at Queen’s Club.
BT Sport were reportedly interested in this year’s Masters so they may fancy the opportunity to broadcast their first golf tournament.
Whilst it may come as a worry for golf fans, a source from the USPGA Championship told the Telegraph that “it would widely distribute” the tournament so we should all still be able to watch it, however that may be.
A deal should hopefully be done soon as the tournament gets underway in less than a month.
This year’s event takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri and will be the 100th USPGA Championship.
Justin Thomas defends the title he won at Quail Hollow last year.
Next year is takes place in May and will be at Bethpage State Park in New York for the first time.
The move sees the Players Championship go back to its original spot in March whilst the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship has been moved back to September.