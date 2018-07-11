This year's USPGA Championship won't be on Sky or the BBC, report the Telegraph

Sky And BBC Turn Down USPGA Championship

This year’s USPGA Championship won’t be on either Sky or the BBC, report the Telegraph.

Last year’s tournament was broadcast on the BBC after they sealed a late deal to broadcast their first and only exclusively-live golf coverage since the lost The Open to Sky in 2016.

However, their coverage was heavily criticised with mistakes aplenty, they also struggled with no on-site commentary, having secured the deal at such short notice.

They also showed much of it behind the red button in standard definition due to the World Athletics Championship which was on the main channel.

Sky have apparently turned down the chance to regain the tournament due to its price, rumoured to be around the £7.5m per year mark, so will no longer show all four majors for the second year running.

They will be showing the Ryder Cup, however, in September to add to their coverage of The Masters, US Open and Open.

So who will show this year’s USPGA Championship?

The USPGA will either show it on their website, Facebook or Twitter, or other broadcasters like BT Sport, Eurosport or Amazon Prime may step in.