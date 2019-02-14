Sky will show the tournament for the first time since 2016
Sky Sports To Show 2019 USPGA Championship
Sky Sports has confirmed that it will show this year’s USPGA Championship, the first time the company has the rights to the tournament since 2016.
It was also recently reported that Sky had secured rights to the Masters once again which it confirmed today also.
That means that for the first time since 2016, the broadcaster will show all four men’s Majors.
Sky also has the rights to all five women’s Majors in 2019 too.
The 2019 USPGA Championship sees a change in schedule and has moved to May, which has meant wholesale schedule changes for both the PGA and European Tours.
The move also saw both of the PGA and European Tour’s flagship events move, with the Players Championship moving to March and the BMW PGA Championship moving to a new September date.
This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 101st playing and takes place at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in the state of New York on Long Island.
The course has hosted two US Opens, in 2002 and 2009, and is the venue for the 2024 Ryder Cup.
Brooks Koepka will defend the title he won last year at Bellerive, where he picked up his third Major title after edging out Tiger Woods.
That tournament was broadcast on Eleven Sports in the UK, with the previous year’s Championship being shown on the BBC.
Both broadcasters received criticism for their broadcasts from the UK’s hardcore golf fans so the news of Sky’s acquisition of the 2019 tournament will surely be good news to many.
The USPGA Championship takes place from 16th-19th May.
Barney Francis Head of Sky Sports said: “It promises to be a stunning year for golf fans with countless fascinating stories of the best players on the planet jostling for the biggest prizes on pristine courses. Will Georgia Hall at just 22 add to her major collection? Can Europe regain the Solheim Cup?
“Justin Rose as world No 1 will be challenging for every tournament. Can Rory complete the set of majors by winning at Augusta and can Europe’s dominance at the Ryder Cup convert into major victories? It’s all set for a thrilling year and Sky Sports will have every twist and turn covered.”
