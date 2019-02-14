Sky will show the tournament for the first time since 2016

Sky Sports To Show 2019 USPGA Championship

Sky Sports has confirmed that it will show this year’s USPGA Championship, the first time the company has the rights to the tournament since 2016.

It was also recently reported that Sky had secured rights to the Masters once again which it confirmed today also.

That means that for the first time since 2016, the broadcaster will show all four men’s Majors.

Sky also has the rights to all five women’s Majors in 2019 too.

The 2019 USPGA Championship sees a change in schedule and has moved to May, which has meant wholesale schedule changes for both the PGA and European Tours.

The move also saw both of the PGA and European Tour’s flagship events move, with the Players Championship moving to March and the BMW PGA Championship moving to a new September date.

This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 101st playing and takes place at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in the state of New York on Long Island.

The course has hosted two US Opens, in 2002 and 2009, and is the venue for the 2024 Ryder Cup.