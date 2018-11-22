Sky Sports customers will be able to tune in for free on Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports To Show Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson Match

The $9m winner-takes-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be shown live (and free for Sky Sports customers) on Sky Sports Golf thanks to a last-minute deal.

The match between the two golfing legends in Las Vegas had no UK broadcaster on board until Thursday evening.

It has been widely criticised for being pay-per-view but Sky customers in the UK will be able to watch the action live and free.

Viewers in the US will still have to pay $19.99 to tune in.

Related: Black Friday 2018 – The best golf deals we’ve found

It begins at 8pm UK time and Sky will be showing five hours of live coverage from the TNT broadcast.

The viewing experience is set to be like no other with the players and their caddies mic’d up, and drones and interesting camera angles are also set to feature.

There will be no fans on the site, just VIPs and sponsors, and this is due to the drones which cannot be flown with large galleries.

The two golfing legends have won a combined 123 PGA Tour titles and 19 majors.

As well as the $9m winner-takes-all prize, the two rivals will be having other side bets for charity.

One side bet we know of already will begin straight away, after Phil Mickelson bet $200,000 on himself birdieing the opening hole at Shadow Creek in the pre-match press conference.

WATCH: Woods vs Mickelson Press Conference

Other side bets will likely include nearest the pins and longest drives.