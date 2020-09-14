The huge wall at the back of the 18th green stopped balls going into the water and ultimately changed the strategy of the final hole

Social Media Criticises “Farcical” And “Stupid” ANA Inspiration Wall

Mirim Lee won her maiden Major title at the ANA Inspiration after a controversial finish.

The Korean chipped in for the third time on Sunday at the 18th for eagle to get into a playoff with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

However, many felt that Korda was hard done by as both her playoff opponents used the ‘Great Wall of Dinah’ behind the 18th green as a backstop, which stops balls rolling into the water beyond.

The huge wall was placed there instead of the usual grandstand with no fans on-site.

Henderson birdied the finishing hole after hitting a 5 wood into the wall and getting a free drop after Lee chipped in for eagle after also taking advantage of the wall.

Mirim Lee admitted to using the wall as a backstop in her interview after winning.

“I definitely thought to utilise the back and the back board. When I had practice rounds, I had practiced that shot, so it was a definite for me to use the space there,” she said through a translator.

