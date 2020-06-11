The five-time PGA Tour winner has bulked up just like he said he was going to, and it is resulting in huge drives

Social Media Goes Wild For Bulked-Up Bryson DeChambeau

The PGA Tour is now back up-and-running at the Charles Schwab Challenge and it has offered fans a chance to see a much bulkier version of Bryson DeChambeau.

The five-time PGA Tour winner vowed to “look like a different person” last October before taking six weeks off.

“You’re going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing,” he said after the Shriners Open.

“Going to be hitting it a lot further.”

Well, he wasn’t wrong.

DeChambeau was hitting it miles early on Thursday during the Charles Schwab Challenge, with his first drive going over 350 yards:

DeChambeau was looking fairly hefty earlier this year and the three-month Coronavirus break has seen him bulk up even more, resulting in huge distances off the tee.

He is 1st in the PGA Tour’s Driving Distance data at an average of 321 yards and was producing over 200mph of ball speed in a social media video during lockdown.

Social media went into a frenzy during the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge after getting a glimpse of the new-look Bryson:

