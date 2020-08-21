DJ parred his last seven holes to shoot 60 (-11) on day two at The Northern Trust

Social Media Reacts After Dustin Johnson’s “Disappointing” 60

Dustin Johnson may well have carded the most disappointing round of 11-under-par in history on day two of The Northern Trust.

The former World No.1 shot the lowest ever nine hole score to par of nine under (27) at TPC Boston and incredibly was 11 under after 11 holes.

On a day where Scottie Scheffler shot the 12th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history, DJ looked destined to at least match that or perhaps go one or two better.

However, the 21-time PGA Tour winner parred his closing seven holes to ‘only’ shoot 60 and take a two stroke lead into the weekend.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that he could have shot 57.

DJ narrowly missed a 10 footer on the 17th to reach 12 under for the day and he was then forced to lay up on the par-5 18th after missing the fairway.

The Sky Sports commentary team were critical of his tee shot on 18, where a 3 wood would have still easily allowed him to reach the green in two.

Johnson admitted afterwards that perhaps 3 wood was the right club.

After laying up and wedging on, he found himself with just over 23 foot for the magical number and it ran by, leaving him a tap-in for 60.

