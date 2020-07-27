Richy Werenski's Blue Live Matter wristband divided opinion on social media during the 3M Open final round

Social Media Reacts To Pro’s Blue Lives Matter Wristband

Richy Werenski’s name was very prominent on social media during the final round of the 3M Open due to a wristband he was wearing.

The American held the lead into the final round at TPC Twin Cities just outside of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed in May while being restrained by police officers.

Floyd’s death led to the worldwide acceleration of the Black Live Matter movement.

Werenski was wearing a Blue Lives Matter wristband, which is a slogan and movement dating back to 2014 that supports law enforcement officers.

It campaigns for people who have been prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers to be sentenced under hate crime statutes.

The American has family members working in law enforcement and has been wearing the wristband for a number of years now.

He received criticism and praise on social media during the final round, with a tweet from Golf Digest’s Joel Beall prompting a huge response.

Richy Werenski currently ranks 210th in the world. His only pro victory came at the 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour.

