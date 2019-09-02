The Swede birdied the first extra hole to win a five-man playoff at Crans-sur-Sierre GC

Soderberg Beats McIlroy In Playoff To Win European Masters

Sebastian Soderberg came through a five-man playoff to win his maiden European Tour title in his 50th start.

The Swede overcame Rory McIlroy, Andres Romero, Lorenzo Gagli and Kalle Samooja in a playoff.

The five-man playoff only went one hole with Soderberg making birdie as close putts from McIlroy and Samooja slipped by.

Soderberg shot four under for the day to reach 14 under with five birdies in a row at the start of the back nine.

McIlroy, Gagli and Samooja all shot three under whilst Andres Romero, the 54-hole leader, shot level par.

Rory McIlroy was the tournament favourite and the World No.2 has now lost in a playoff twice in his four appearances at Crans-sur-Sierre.

McIlroy was two over par through 10 holes in the final round but then birdied five of his last seven holes to reach the playoff.

Watch: The conclusion of the playoff

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It’s unbelievable,” Soderberg said.

“I’ve dreamt of playing on the European Tour, even better doing it this way. I was in the lead, lost it, went into the playoff with Rory McIlroy among it.

“I proved to myself that I can play out here. I didn’t really know that I was ready to win, I had a terrible start to the season and I felt like I was just trying to make my way into the top 110 and keep my card for next year. It’s just a surreal way to do it.”

The 28-year-old won just shy of €417,000 and moves up to 107th in the world.

Rory McIlroy remains in second spot and will make his next appearance on the European Tour at the BMW PGA Championship later this month.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The European Tour’s ‘Flagship Event’ has one of its best fields ever this year with McIlroy joining the likes of Rose, Molinari, Fleetwood, Poulter, Reed, Finau and Horschel.