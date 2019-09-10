Catriona Matthew's Europe look to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles this week
Solheim Cup Preview And TV Times
The biggest event in women’s golf is here as Europe look to win back the Solheim Cup after losing to the USA in the last two matches.
Catriona Matthew captains her continent for the first time in her home country of Scotland as Perthshire’s Gleneagles takes centre stage.
Despite losing the last two Solheim Cups, Europe will feel like favourites heading into the match up against a weaker US side featuring six rookies, made weaker after former World No.1 Stacy Lewis pulled out with injury.
World No.51 and Solheim Cup rookie Ally McDonald has stepped into replace Lewis.
Team Europe looks strong with 31 appearances in total along with three rookies in Anne Van Dam, Celine Boutier and Bronte Law, whilst wildcard and veteran Suzann Pettersen makes her ninth appearance after returning from having a baby.
England’s Mel Reid just missed out on a wildcard pick and will instead be one of Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains along with Laura Davies and Kathryn Imrie.
Meanwhile, on the United States of America team, Juli Inkster captains for the third-straight match with vice-captains Pat Hurst, Nancy Lopez and Wendy Ward.
Despite a huge lack of experience compared to Europe, the USA team is much stronger in terms of world rankings.
There are 10 Americans in the world’s top 50 whilst Europe boasts five, with USA’s best player Lexi Thompson ranking 3rd compared to Europe’s highest-ranked player Carlota Ciganda ranking 13th.
This is definitely a fascinating Solheim Cup where the more experienced Europe take on the higher-ranked Americans.
The match returns to Scotland after Loch Lomond in 2000 where Europe triumphed 14.5-11.5.
This will be the match’s 16th playing with USA leading 15-10.
Team Europe
Carlota Ciganda – 3 appearances
Georgia Hall – 1 appearance
Charley Hull – 3 appearances
Caroline Hedwall – 3 appearances
Caroline Masson – 3 appearances
Azahara Munoz – 3 appearances
Anna Nordqvist – 5 appearances
Anne Van Dam – rookie
Celine Boutier – rookie
Suzann Pettersen – 8 appearances
Bronte Law – rookie
Jodi Ewart Shadoff – 2 appearances
Team USA
Marina Alex – rookie
Brittany Altomare – rookie
Danielle Kang – 1 appearance
Megan Khan – rookie
Jessica Korda – 1 appearance
Nelly Korda – rookie
Annie Park – rookie
Lizette Salas – 3 appearances
Lexi Thompson – 3 appearances
Angel Yin – 1 appearance
Morgan Pressel – 5 appearances
Ally McDonald – rookie
Solheim Cup TV Times
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports with BBC showing highlights.
Live coverage –
Thursday 12th September: Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 5.30pm
Friday 13th September: Solheim Cup Day One – Sky Sports Main Event, Golf and Mix 7.30am
Saturday 14th September: Solheim Cup Day Two – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 7.30am
Sunday 15th September: Solheim Cup Final Day – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 10.30am
Highlights –
Friday 13th September: Solheim Cup Day One Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Two
Saturday 14th September: Solheim Cup Day Two Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Four (Repeated on BBC Two 11pm-midnight)
Sunday 15th September: Solheim Cup Final Day Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Two
Matt Kuchar Criticised After Loose Impediment Controversy
The American was criticised on social media for…
Mel Reid Comes Out As Gay: “Be Proud Of Who You Are”
The six-time LET winner has come out as…
The 24 Best Golf Courses In Scotland
The top golf courses in Scotland are a…
Golf’s Gender Pay Gap – ‘There Isn’t An Endless Sponsorship Purse For Events’
Ayla Golf Club hosts the Mixed Jordan Masters…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels