Catriona Matthew's Europe look to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles this week

Solheim Cup Preview And TV Times

The biggest event in women’s golf is here as Europe look to win back the Solheim Cup after losing to the USA in the last two matches.

Catriona Matthew captains her continent for the first time in her home country of Scotland as Perthshire’s Gleneagles takes centre stage.

Despite losing the last two Solheim Cups, Europe will feel like favourites heading into the match up against a weaker US side featuring six rookies, made weaker after former World No.1 Stacy Lewis pulled out with injury.

World No.51 and Solheim Cup rookie Ally McDonald has stepped into replace Lewis.

Team Europe looks strong with 31 appearances in total along with three rookies in Anne Van Dam, Celine Boutier and Bronte Law, whilst wildcard and veteran Suzann Pettersen makes her ninth appearance after returning from having a baby.

England’s Mel Reid just missed out on a wildcard pick and will instead be one of Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains along with Laura Davies and Kathryn Imrie.

Meanwhile, on the United States of America team, Juli Inkster captains for the third-straight match with vice-captains Pat Hurst, Nancy Lopez and Wendy Ward.

Despite a huge lack of experience compared to Europe, the USA team is much stronger in terms of world rankings.

There are 10 Americans in the world’s top 50 whilst Europe boasts five, with USA’s best player Lexi Thompson ranking 3rd compared to Europe’s highest-ranked player Carlota Ciganda ranking 13th.

This is definitely a fascinating Solheim Cup where the more experienced Europe take on the higher-ranked Americans.

The match returns to Scotland after Loch Lomond in 2000 where Europe triumphed 14.5-11.5.

This will be the match’s 16th playing with USA leading 15-10.

Team Europe

Carlota Ciganda – 3 appearances

Georgia Hall – 1 appearance

Charley Hull – 3 appearances

Caroline Hedwall – 3 appearances

Caroline Masson – 3 appearances

Azahara Munoz – 3 appearances

Anna Nordqvist – 5 appearances

Anne Van Dam – rookie

Celine Boutier – rookie

Suzann Pettersen – 8 appearances

Bronte Law – rookie

Jodi Ewart Shadoff – 2 appearances

Team USA

Marina Alex – rookie

Brittany Altomare – rookie

Danielle Kang – 1 appearance

Megan Khan – rookie

Jessica Korda – 1 appearance

Nelly Korda – rookie

Annie Park – rookie

Lizette Salas – 3 appearances

Lexi Thompson – 3 appearances

Angel Yin – 1 appearance

Morgan Pressel – 5 appearances

Ally McDonald – rookie

Solheim Cup TV Times

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports with BBC showing highlights.

Live coverage –

Thursday 12th September: Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 5.30pm

Friday 13th September: Solheim Cup Day One – Sky Sports Main Event, Golf and Mix 7.30am

Saturday 14th September: Solheim Cup Day Two – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 7.30am

Sunday 15th September: Solheim Cup Final Day – Sky Sports Golf and Mix 10.30am

Highlights –

Friday 13th September: Solheim Cup Day One Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Two

Saturday 14th September: Solheim Cup Day Two Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Four (Repeated on BBC Two 11pm-midnight)

Sunday 15th September: Solheim Cup Final Day Highlights – 7-8pm BBC Two