The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week, check out who we have gone for with these Sony Open Golf Betting Tips
Sony Open Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week as Justin Thomas defends the Sony Open.
It’s another strong field as 20 players from last week’s Tournament of Champions have stayed in Hawaii including defending champion Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and 2017 rookie of the year Xander Schauffele.
It was a great start for the 2018 PGA Tour betting tips last week, with money coming from Dustin Johnson’s win and Pat Perez’ 4th-place finish.
Last year JT opened the week with an incredible 59 and finished it off to win for the second week in a row. He won by seven strokes with an impressive 27-under-par total.
We won’t see a repeat winner this week as Dustin Johnson is not in the field.
Jordan Spieth is bookies favourite at 19/4, whilst Justin Thomas is at 8/1.
Sony Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Kevin Kisner – 5 points each way at 19/1 with Sportnation.bet – Kisner was T4th here last year and T5th in 2016, plus he’s on a good run of form with a T3, T4, T12 and a T17 last week in his last four starts.
Peter Uihlein – 2 points each way at 51/1 with Sportnation.bet – After earning his PGA Tour card with a Web.com Tour win last year Uihlein is on a good run of form. He had a T5 finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions plus a T14 at the Turkish Airlines Open and a T10 at the DP World Tour Championship.
Chez Reavie – 2 points each way at 53/1 with Sportnation.bet – Reavie has made 16 straight cuts and was T8th here last year. Looks a good bet at 53/1
JJ Spaun – 1 point each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Spaun is currently at 12th in the FedEx Cup and is coming off of a 2nd place finish at the RSM Classic in November.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck