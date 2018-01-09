The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week, check out who we have gone for with these Sony Open Golf Betting Tips

Sony Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week as Justin Thomas defends the Sony Open.

It’s another strong field as 20 players from last week’s Tournament of Champions have stayed in Hawaii including defending champion Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and 2017 rookie of the year Xander Schauffele.

It was a great start for the 2018 PGA Tour betting tips last week, with money coming from Dustin Johnson’s win and Pat Perez’ 4th-place finish.

Last year JT opened the week with an incredible 59 and finished it off to win for the second week in a row. He won by seven strokes with an impressive 27-under-par total.

We won’t see a repeat winner this week as Dustin Johnson is not in the field.

Jordan Spieth is bookies favourite at 19/4, whilst Justin Thomas is at 8/1.

This week the European Tour are back in action check out our BMW SA Open Betting Tips.

Continues below