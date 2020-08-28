The German is set to miss out on a five-year LPGA Tour exemption as she wasn't a member prior to winning the Women's Open

Sophia Popov Denied Full LPGA Exemption Despite Major Win

Every golfer wants to win Major championships, because of the legacy it gives you, the huge pay cheque on offer and the exemptions that come with them.

A Major gives you five years of guaranteed employment to set you up for a lucrative and successful career.

However, Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov, as things stand, is missing out on a five year exemption to the LPGA Tour due to a ridiculous rule.

If you’re not an LPGA Tour member, winning a Major will only get you exempt until the end of the following season.

Popov wasn’t an LPGA Tour member at the time of her victory after she missed out at Q-School earlier this year by a single stroke.

What’s more ridiculous, again as things stand, is that she isn’t even in the field for the ANA Inspiration as the field was finalised earlier this year for the Major that should have taken place in April.

She’s not even in the US Women’s Open either as that gives out exemptions to the last five Women’s Open winners up until last year.

“I definitely got a little bit frustrated about the whole thing,” Popov told .

“It’s tough because I feel like I deserve the full five years of exemption from the LPGA, but at the same time, I understand the regulations and the fact that they can’t change the rules for a certain player.”

We can only hope and imagine that the LPGA Tour, USGA and ANA Inspiration see sense and give Popov what she has rightly earned, a five year exemption and entry into the remainder of this year’s Majors.

It has been a crazy year and it’s understandable that a few things may have been overlooked, but it must be fairly easy to right these wrongs.

Her manager is said to be in talks with the LPGA, let’s hope that can see sense.

Popov looks to be in for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as that tournament is offering spots to Major winners in the past five years AND in 2020.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Related: Sophia Popov What’s in the bag?

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram