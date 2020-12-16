The German has not been invited into this week's Tour Championship despite victory at the Women's Open this year

Sophia Popov Snubbed Again After Women’s Open Victory

Sophia Popov was denied entry into this year’s ANA Inspiration, the second women’s Major of 2020, despite winning the Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

That caused a storm on social media and eventually led to LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan doubling-down on the ruling, saying that “it’s the regulation we started the season with,” and “it’s what we’ll finish the season with.”

Popov was not exempt for the ANA Inspiration as she wasn’t a member of the LPGA Tour at the time of her victory.

Sadly for her, she has once again been snubbed as she has not made the field for this week’s Tour Championship at Tiburon GC in Naples, Florida…despite winning a Major this year.

Popov would rank 16th in the standings if she was allowed to earn points for her Major win, but instead is down in 82nd.

The CME Tour Championship field is 72, with the top 70 in the standings joined by two sponsors invitations.

Now you would think that Popov would have earned a sponsor’s invite, however they have gone to Natalie Gulbis and Sarah Kemp.

“It’s a fairness thing as far as playing ability,” Popov told Golfweek.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It’s not like I haven’t earned it. It’s like I have earned it points-wise, technically.”

Popov wrote on Twitter: “Wish I could have played my hometown event this week.”

The German has made seven consecutive cuts since her victory at Troon and currently ranks 26th in the world.

US Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim has also missed out as she was not an LPGA Tour member prior to her victory last week.

The CME Tour Championship features the largest first-place cheque in women’s golf at $1.1m and a total purse of $3m.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram