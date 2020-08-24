The 27-year-old German won her maiden Major title at Royal Troon by two strokes

Sophia Popov Wins Maiden Major At Women’s Open

Sophia Popov won her first Major title at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon to become Germany’s first female Major champion.

The 27-year-old finished at 7-under-par to beat Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura by two strokes and claim the $675,000 first-place cheque.

The pair had a great battle on the final day but it was Popov who came out on top after a 68 (-3) featuring five birdies.

She broke down into tears after victory, revealing that she almost quit the game last year.

Popov only qualified for the event two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, a week after caddying for her friend Anne Van Dam.

“It feels amazing. There’s a lot of hard work behind it, and a lot of struggles that I went through the last six years, especially health-wise [Lyme disease]. I’m glad I stuck with it,” Popov said.

“I knew my game was in really good shape. I know anything’s possible and I think I took that belief with me to every round, but I never expected this. Obviously, I was nervous the whole round and I’m just so glad I could get it done.

“I guess it is an incredible story and I think, just personally for me, that’s why I broke down on the 18th hole because it’s been something I couldn’t have dreamed of just a week ago.”

Australia’s Minjee Lee was in third at -3 with Inbee Park at one under.

Golf Monthly Instruction

AIG Women’s Open Leaderboard

1 Sophia Popov -7

2 Jasmine Suwannapura -5

3 Minjee Lee -3

4 Inbee Park -1

5 Austin Ernst E

6 Momoko Ueda +1

7 In Gee Chun +2

7 Andrea Lee +2

7 Jennifer Song +2

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

7 Caroline Masson +2

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram