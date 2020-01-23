The PGA Tour filmed Woods hitting 56 shots on the range and the sound is something to behold...

Sound Up! The Viral Tiger Woods Practice Video Is Mesmerising

Tiger Woods makes his first start of 2020 at Torrey Pines this week and the PGA Tour may have produced one of their best social media videos of all time.

They filmed the 15-time Major winner warming up and speeded the video up to give viewers audio pleasure from the sound of the strikes and visual pleasure from the incredible divots appearing.

There was also a great lesson in there from Tiger, who was hitting with an alignment stick parallel to his target, and that was in the number of shots he hit.

In the video he is seen, and heard, hitting 56 shots…and just six of them are drives.

That’s right. He hits 50 iron shots and just six drivers – perhaps this is something we can all learn from.

Watch the incredible video below:

Woods, currently 6th in the world, has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times at Torrey Pines and also won there in 2008 when the California course hosted the US Open.

He famously beat Rocco Mediate in a Monday playoff despite a broken leg.

The American could make history this week by overtaking Sam Snead as the golfer with the most wins in PGA Tour history.

As it stands, both men are officially on 82 after Woods’ Zozo Championship victory in Japan late last year.

“I really don’t think about it [winning no.83] because I have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament,” Woods said.

“There’s so many different shots I have to play and strategy and thinking my way around the golf course that I’m more consumed in that.”

