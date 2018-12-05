Just two events left to play in 2018 on the European Tour - check out our South African Open Golf Betting Tips
South African Open Golf Betting Tips
There is just two European Tour events left of 2018, both of them being played in South Africa.
This week in the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg, being played at Randpark Golf Club.
The event has not been played at this venue since 2000 when Mathias Gronberg won.
Last season Englishman Chris Paisley triumphed and he is 35/1 to defend his title.
There is plenty of South Africans in the field with Louis Oosthuizen (13/2) and Dylan Frittelli (10/1) being the two favourites – while Matt Wallace (10/1) is also well fancied.
South African Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Dean Burmester 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s this year including in his last outing at the DP World Tour Championship, and that was a week after finishing 11th at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Feel he may be overpriced.
Darren Fichardt 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was only in his mid 20s when the event was last played at this course, but he held the 54-hole lead before finishing 2nd back in 2000. Was 9th in the Nedbank Golf Challenge just a few weeks ago and has a superb record on home turf – he is an excellent price this week.
Haydn Porteous 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Born in Johannesburg this tournament will rank very high on his list of must wins – (won the Joburg Open in 2016). A dangerous player when his mind is in the right place as can go birdie crazy.
Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Vodacom Origins of Golf- Zebula event on the Sunshine Tour a couple of months back, but has then missed 7 of 10 cuts since. Painfully inconsistent, highlighted by his 82 in the final round of The Open at Carnousite, when he was set for a top 15 finish, but he does have an each way finish in him, so worth a punt at these odds.
