Just two events left to play in 2018 on the European Tour - check out our South African Open Golf Betting Tips

South African Open Golf Betting Tips

There is just two European Tour events left of 2018, both of them being played in South Africa.

This week in the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg, being played at Randpark Golf Club.

The event has not been played at this venue since 2000 when Mathias Gronberg won.

Last season Englishman Chris Paisley triumphed and he is 35/1 to defend his title.

There is plenty of South Africans in the field with Louis Oosthuizen (13/2) and Dylan Frittelli (10/1) being the two favourites – while Matt Wallace (10/1) is also well fancied.

