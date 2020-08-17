The American won her first title since becoming a mother with a huge putt to win a four-woman playoff

Stacy Lewis Wins Ladies Scottish Open

Stacey Lewis won her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother.

The American overcame three other ladies in a playoff at the Scottish Open after holing a 23-footer on the first extra hole.

She was tied after 72 holes at the Renaissance Club with Azahara Munoz, Emily Pedersen and Cheyenne Knight at five under par.

Lewis began the day one back of Munoz but a one over par 72 was enough to reach a playoff despite a double bogey at the 11th after a one under front nine.

She steadied the ship with a couple of pars before a birdie 2 at the 14th and then a dropped shot at the 15th.

The 35-year-old parred her way in to reach the playoff.

The American, a two-time Major winner and former World No.1, hadn’t won since the 2017 Portland Classic nearly three years ago.

Golf Monthly Instruction

She had her daughter Chesnee in October 2018 and this was her first victory as a mother.

“It’s amazing,” Lewis said of winning for the first time as a mother.

“The only disappointing thing is that she’s not here to take a picture with this [the trophy], but I have been trying to get a trophy from the day she was born. That’s been my goal.

“I just called them, got to FaceTime with them. My husband said she was hitting the TV screen with her plastic golf clubs when I made that putt. So it’s just pretty cool.

“I can’t wait to get home with them in a week or so and celebrate.”

The Ladies European Tour’s return was a success and it now heads to Royal Troon for the AIG Women’s Open, the first women’s Major of 2020.

Hinako Shibuno, ‘The Smiling Cinderella’, defends the title she won at Woburn last year.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram