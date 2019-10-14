The Scandinavian Mixed will feature 156 players from the European Tour and Ladies European Tour competing in one tournament

Stenson And Sorenstam To Host Scandinavian Mixed Tournament

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam will host a new mixed European Tour and Ladies European Tour event next year in Sweden, the European Tour has announced.

The ‘Scandinavian Mixed’ will take place at Bro Hof Slott with 78 men and 78 women from each Tour competing for one trophy

The event has been guaranteed for three years with next year’s tournament, taking place from 11th-14th June, featuring a $1.5m purse event.

Stenson will be playing in the tournament for the next three years and Annika Sorenstam, who retired in 2008, will play in the Pro-Am.

“I’m extremely excited to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Annika, one of the best golfers the world has seen, and to have men and women competing alongside one another showcases what is great about our game,” said 11-time European Tour winner Henrik Stenson.

“The European Tour has been leading the way in terms of innovative formats and I believe this is certainly one that can be part of the way golf is played in the future. Making our game accessible to everyone is something I am extremely passionate about having worked with Fanny Sunesson for a number of years hosting the Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge, as well as promoting Paragolf in Sweden through the Henrik Stenson Foundation, so I am delighted to have this new event for both male and female professional golfers in Sweden.”

Sörenstam added: “I’m delighted to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Henrik in Sweden for the next three years. Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans in Sweden and for the global game as we continue to showcase golf is a game for everyone.

“Since retiring from competitive golf in 2008, I have dedicated a lot of my time to the ANNIKA Foundation, which hosts seven global events for junior girls each year including the ANNIKA Invitational Europe. This mixed tournament is another way to bring our game to the younger generation in Sweden and for those watching around the world.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour, said: “Inclusivity and innovation are two of our key pillars and we are delighted to have global stars in Henrik and Annika leading the way as hosts of the Scandinavian Mixed in their home country of Sweden as we continue to drive golf further.

“We have been in close collaboration with the women’s game in recent years, not only on the European Tour, but also across the European Challenge Tour and Staysure Tour with events held in Northern Ireland and Jordan. This tournament is the next step for male and female golfers to compete together on one course, for one prize fund, and one trophy.”

