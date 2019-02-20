Steve Stricker will captain his country in his home state of Wisconsin

Steve Stricker Named USA 2020 Ryder Cup Captain

Steve Stricker has been announced as the USA’s next Ryder Cup captain.

The 51-year-old will captain in 2020 in his home state of Wisconsin, at 2004, 2010 and 2015 USPGA Championship venue Whistling Straits.

“Truly a dream come true, an honour to represent the PGA, the competition itself, truly humbled by this opportunity because I’m very passionate about this competition,” he said.

“Some people don’t think I’m very fiery about playing the game of golf but deep down I’m very competitive, we want to win this more than ever and I’m here to help in any way.”

Stricker has played on three US Ryder Cup sides, most recently in 2012 at Medinah.

He has been on one winning team, in 2008 at Valhalla.

The American has experience captaining his country already after leading the USA at the 2017 Presidents Cup where they won 19-11 at Liberty National in New York.

Stricker was also a vice captain to Jim Furyk at Le Golf National where Team USA lost 17.5-10.5.

Jim Furyk has been announced by Steve Stricker as his first vice captain.

It was also announced that Stricker will select four wildcard picks for the team all at the same time after the 2020 Tour Championship, as oppose to three before and one after.

The Americans will be looking to regain the trophy in Wisconsin and win their second-straight Ryder Cup on home soil after victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

The US captain will join European captain Padraig Harrington, who was named as Europe’s next man in charge in January.