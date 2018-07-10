The Aussie asked Twitter for a caddie at this week's John Deere Classic

Steven Bowditch Asks Twitter For John Deere Classic Caddie

Today we have featured what may well be the world’s best golf job, but this one comes relatively close, offering the chance to caddie in a PGA Tour event.

Steven Bowditch, the Australian PGA Tour professional, needs a caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic and took to Twitter to find the desired applicant.

The successful candidate will get to caddie in a PGA Tour event and if he wins, which is unlikely considering he puts the chance of him playing on Sunday at 1%, they’ll also get to caddie at The Open next week.

They’ll be paid with all the leftover gloves and golf balls in the bag at the end of the week.

“Any local kids/college players in the Quad cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you. The best response/reason gets the job. 2pm Tues start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours ;),” he wrote.

Bowditch confirmed that the gig could turn into more, with the prospect of caddying in the world’s oldest golf tournament next week at Carnoustie.

Asked whether the caddie will get to stay on for The Open if he wins, “Without doubt. Not even a question.”