The Englishman shot a closing 66 in Vilamoura to win his first European Tour title and secure his tour card

Steven Brown Wins Maiden Title At Portugal Masters

The Portugal Masters brought the conclusion of the regular European Tour season and there was high drama in Vilamoura as Brandon Stone fell away on the back nine and the resurgent Steven Brown won his maiden European Tour title.

Brown thought he’d be heading to Q-School next month to attempt to regain his tour card but a superb bogey-free closing 66 was enough to win by a single stroke.

“You just never know with this game. I was counting down ready for Tour School, so this is amazing,” Brown said.

The Englishman was down at 550th in the world having missed 16 cuts this year, but he is now €250,000 richer and has his job secured for another year.

“The last few weeks I’ve had a calmness in my head,” he said.

“Even today, I liked the fact that I had to go for it and I wasn’t just trying to have a good result.

“I had to seize the chance. It was do or bust this week.”

Watch: Brown’s eagle on the par-5 12th

Brown moves up to 69th in the Race to Dubai meaning he has qualified for the Turkish Airlines Open next week which is open to the top 70.

Overnight leader Stone was ahead with nine to play but dropped shots on both par-3s on the back nine and failed to birdie both par-5s too.

He was T2nd with countryman Justin Walters, with the pair both retaining their European Tour cards for next year after the high finishes.

Portugal Masters Leaderboard:

1 Steven Brown -17

2 Brandon Stone -16

2 Justin Walters -16

4 Adrien Saddier -15

5 Chris Paisley -14

6 Eddie Pepperell -13

6 Jeunghun Wang -13

8 Jake MaLeod -12

8 Jack Singh Brar -12

8 Andy Sullivan -12

8 Tom Lewis -12

8 Matt Wallace -12

Oli Fisher -12

