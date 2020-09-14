The American's last win came at the 2009 Open at Turnberry

Stewart Cink Wins First Title In 11 Years At Safeway Open

Stewart Cink carded a final round 65 at Silverado Golf Club to win his first tournament in over 4,000 days.

The American’s last title came at Turnberry in 2009 where he lifted the Claret Jug after defeating 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff.

Cink finished at 21 under par in Napa to beat Harry Higgs by two strokes at the Safeway Open in the first event of the 20/21 PGA Tour season.

It is the 47-year-old’s seventh PGA Tour title and 100th top 10 after rounds of 67,70,65,65.

Cink’s birdie on the par-3 15th:

“Well, when you get 47 like I am, you just don’t really, really know if you’re ever going to be able to close the door on another one, but I’ve been at times in the position to get it done and haven’t and this was just a really special week where I had a lot of good things going with my golf,” he said.

Cink had his son Reagan on the bag, who was caddying for just the fourth time on the PGA Tour.

“It’s been a blast. All week and the other three times he’s caddied for me, it’s really been a great time,” he said.

“I love playing golf with Reagan at home, he plays a lot of golf. I hate that Connor, our other son, wasn’t here to experience this, too, but it’s his birthday, so happy birthday to Connor. So Reagan’s a great kid to be around.

“He knows the game in and out like a PGA Tour player himself. He did a great job keeping me positive and keeping me loose out there. We just had a really great time from the get-go all week, all seven days we were here really.”

Safeway Open Leaderboard

1 Stewart Cink -21

2 Harry Higgs -19

3 Doc Redman -18

3 Brian Stuard -18

3 Chez Reavie -18

3 Kevin Streelman -18

7 Kristoffer Ventura -17

7 Sam Burns -17

