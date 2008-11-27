Stuart Appleby labels John Daly a “train wreck”

Australian Stuart Appleby has laid into his rival John Daly labelling the two-time Major winner a “walking train wreck”.

The Race to Dubai is currently down under for the Australian Masters where local favourite Appleby had a few stern words for his American challenger.

“I don’t think John is here because of his world ranking. He’s a walking train wreck, and unfortunately people turn their heads to watch a train wreck,” said Appleby.

“As players, we only wish that he put a little bit more time into his game and less time into ruining his personal life.

“He’d be a draw card, not just a freak card, because he’s so gifted it’s a joke.”

Daly, 42, who got divorced again this year, has also battled alcohol and gambling problems, but the big-hitter remains a crowd favourite wherever he goes.

The 1995 Open champion took Appleby’s verbal assault on the chin and responding to the “train wreck remark” said: “Did anybody survive?”

The pair shot first rounds of 74 and 76 to sit on two and four-over respectively, way off the pace set by Tim Clark and Scott Hend who both posted five-under-par 67s.

