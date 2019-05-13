The 31-year old became the 10th Korean winner on the PGA Tour.

Sung Kang Wins AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang won his first PGA Tour title in 159 starts this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson thanks to two birdie streaks of three holes during the final round.

On a course playing soft and without any significant wind, the scores were incredibly low throughout the final day but Kang was struggling early, playing the opening seven holes in level par.

As a result, he had lost his lead to Scott Piercy and Matt Every who were six-under through eight, and four-under through six respectively.

However from the eighth Kang fought back with three birdies in a row, and then did the same from the 14th to the 16th. But it was the birdie on 15 which proved pivotal Kang said;

“I knew that was going to be the most important putt for this week,… I had a read from him (Piercy) and I was really going to make this one in. This probably will give me the trophy. I really focused. I just saw the picture and went in.”

He closed out the win and became the 10th different Korean player to win on the PGA Tour, the most successful of which is KJ Choi who called Kang after the win congratulating him.

In other news Brooks Koepka briefly threatened on the final day after being four-under through five holes but couldn’t get back on level terms thanks to the brilliant play of others. He will be pleased though as next week he will be defending his USPGA title at Bethpage Black in New York.

Justin Harding also came tied-10th to get to his best world ranking position yet at 43rd. Jordan Spieth also put together four solid rounds to come in tied 29th.

Watch – Kang slots the winning putt

2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard

1 Sung Kang -23

T2 Matt Every, Scott Piercy -21

4 Brooks Koepka -20

T5 Peter Uihlein, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rory Sabbatini, Tyler Duncan, Matt Jones -17

T10 Justin Harding, Sebastian Munoz -16