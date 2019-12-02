Suzann Pettersen and Tiger Woods have been nominated for awards at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Vote for them here...

Support Golf At This Year’s BBC SPOTY Awards

The BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards are fast-approaching and golf features in the nominations for two of the three awards that have been released so far.

Whilst no golfers have been nominated for the main award (cough *Rory McIlroy* cough), Suzann Pettersen is up for the Greatest Sporting Moment 2019 and Tiger Woods is up for the World Sports Star Of The Year award.

The BBC gets a lot of flack for its supposed lack of interest in the game, especially after it recently gave up its Masters coverage, but it must at least be commended for featuring golf in these two awards.

The competition is very, very tough so make sure you cast your votes for the two golfers!

Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup-winning putt – Greatest Sporting Moment Of 2019

Suzann Pettersen’s phenomenal birdie putt on the final green to win the Solheim Cup for Europe would be a worthy winner of the Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019.

The Norwegian came back from having a baby to play in her final Solheim Cup, and the last ever stroke of her long career sealed a 14.5-13.5 victory over the USA.

If it missed, the USA retained the Cup but it went dead-centre to ensure Europe won for the first time since 2013.

Gleneagles went crazy and it was a huge moment for the women’s game in this continent, which looks to be bouncing back after some recent tough times.

VOTE FOR SUZANN PETTERSEN – Greatest Sporting Moment 2019

Tiger Woods – World Sports Star Of The Year 2019

The American achieved the unthinkable in April when he won his first Major in almost 11 years at the Masters.

It was Woods’ fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major, having been widely written off after personal and health struggles.

He held off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and playing partner Francesco Molinari, who won this award in 2018, to win by a single stroke after a final round 70.

Woods’ body got the better of him throughout the summer months but out of nowhere he won his second title of the year at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

That was his 82nd PGA Tour victory, equalling the record set by the late, great Sam Snead.

VOTE FOR TIGER WOODS – World Sports Star of the Year 2019

The 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards take place in Aberdeen on 15th December.

