The Young Dane won the first European Tour title of his career recently.

Teenager Rasmus Hojgaard Makes History In Mauritius

Just a couple of months after his twin-brother Nicolai nearly won the KLM Open, 18-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard won the first of what should be many European Tour victories this week at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

It was a close affair all day with several players battling it out at the top of the leaderboard. Rasmus needed a birdie on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff alongside Renato Paratore and Antoine Rozner and he showed nerves of steel to do so.

For the third time in as many years, the tournament was going to extra holes.

On the first trip back up the par-5 last hole, Hojgaard missed an eagle putt and had to settle for a tying birdie with Rozner.

He did not make the same mistake on the third playoff hole as he made the eagle putt to win his first European Tour title. In the process he became the third-youngest player to win on the European Tour after Matteo Manassero and Danny Lee.

He also made history in several other ways too. Born in 2001, he became the first winner on the PGA or European Tours born in the 2000s and he also became the fastest first time winner on the European Tour from Denmark. He won in just his fifth start as opposed to Thomas Bjorn who won in his 24th.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “It’s amazing. To be on the European Tour so early is a dream come true and to be a winner now, it’s incredible. I can’t put it into words. I’m looking forward to the next challenge.

“I just tried to be patient and set up as many birdie chances as possible and see if I could hole putts.

“I had nothing to lose in this position (the play-off), it was just a driver all day. I hit three good approach shots into 18 and got it done on the third hole.”

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leaderboard

1. Rasmus Hojgaard -19

2. Renato Paratore -19

2. Antoine Rozner -19

4. Louis De Jager -18

4. Thomas Detry -18

4. Grant Forrest -18

4. Benjamin Hebert -18

8. Robin Sciot-Siegrist -17

9. Oliver Bekker -16

9. Julien Guerrier -16

9. Sihwan Kim -16

9. Connor Syme -16

