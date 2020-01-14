The PGA Tour is back on mainland this week

The American Express Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is back on mainland this week with The American Express being played at PGA West, La Quinta, California

Defending champion this week is Adam Long who won by one shot last year – he is 100/1 to defend his title.

Favourites to win this week are Rickie Fowler (10/1) and Sugjae Im (14/1) but there is a decent field in attendance for what is the usual biride-fest in California.

The GM Tipster got off to a great start last week by picking a winner – check out his profit so far at our golf betting tips homepage.

Tony Finau 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – To say he is overdue a victory is an understatement – Not won since 2016, but had six second places since then. Was 5th at the Hong Kong Open last week – has the game to win here.

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – My relentless tipping of this American continues – finished 12th last week – and is another player whose game is just so suited to the challenge. Has made the cut here on his last 11 appearances with three top 20

Phil Mickelson 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has been in freefall for a while, but is on solid ground here – where he is tournament host. Was 2nd here last year and 3rd in 2016 – so worth a punt at this price.

Bill Haas 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had three top 10s including a victory from 2014-16 in this event – has had injury and form issues for a couple of seasons – has shown the odd green root of recovery in recent months.

