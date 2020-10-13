Here are some advised bets for The CJ Cup hosted at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips 2020

Usually hosted in Korea, The CJ Cup takes place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas this week.

The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Matt Wolff 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet365 – Two second places in a row and you can still get him at odds of north of 20? That sounds good to me as there arguably isn’t a player playing as well as Wolff right now. He isn’t afraid of competing against the best fields either as shown by his runner-up finish at the US Open recently.

Viktor Hovland 3 points each way at 35/1 with 888 Sport – Another young star, Hovland hasn’t missed a cut since the Honda Classic in March and has had a nice little run of performances recently including a T13 at the US Open. Time to add to that 2020 Puerto Rico Open win this week then…

Brendon Todd 2 points each way at 70/1 with Bet365 – Of the last eight events Todd has played, excluding a MC at the Wyndham and a 64th at The Northern Trust, Todd has finished in the top-23 in every event. He may not be that exciting but his consistency warrants praise and we expect more of the same this week.

Matt Kuchar 1 points each way at 100/1 with Betfred – Kuchar has been too quiet for a bit too long now and we think he could spring up out of nowhere this week. A player of his class, he is still ranked 27th in the world, for as high as 100/1 is too good to miss out on.

The tournament will see a stellar field come together in Vegas this week with world number one Dustin Johnson leading the way with odds of 10/1 with Bet365. He is closely followed by Jon Rahm (10/1 with Betfred) and defending champion Justin Thomas (12/1 with Betfred).

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele closely follow on 14/1 before a big jump to players like Wolff, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa.

