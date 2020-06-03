The Clutch Pro Tour may offer the career-boost than many professionals are looking for this year

The Clutch Pro Tour – The New UK Golf Tour For Male and Female Pros

Whilst many pro golfers in the UK may be struggling during these difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Clutch Pro Tour is offering the chance to fast-track their careers.

The new ambitious tour is based in the UK and is open to both male and female players.

The tour comes with some huge incentives, with very decent prize pools and the chance to gain entry into European Tour Q School, the MENA Tour and a full year’s sponsorship with Mizuno.

The new 2020 schedule has been released with £200,000 of prize money and the tour has now received backing from Modest! Golf management as well as Cobra Puma Golf too.

Modest! is the management company co-owned by Niall Horan that manage the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Guido Migliozzi.

It takes in some of England’s finest inland courses, witht he first event taking place later this month at the stunning Notts Golf Club.

The events are 18-hole tournaments.

This year’s champion will receive full status for the 2020/2021 MENA Tour (Middle East North Africa), which is an Official World Golf Ranking-sanctioned tour that is an official feeder tour to the Challenge Tour.

As well as a season on the MENA Tour, the 2020 Clutch Pro Tour winner will receive a year’s Mizuno sponsorship, featuring a full bag of equipment: Driver, metal woods, full set of irons and wedges- A season’s worth of balls and gloves- 2 x pairs of shoes- 1 x Tour Bag AND clothing for Mizuno’s range of performance apparel.

The top three on this year’s Clutch Pro Tour Order of Merit will also gain entry into European Tour Q School.

