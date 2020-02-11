The PGA Tour is at the iconic Riviera Country Club this week

The Genesis Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is the only show this week as the European Tour takes a rest – and so we are very excited about The Genesis Invitational being played at the iconic Riviera Country Club.

Last season JB Holmes won the event and he is 66/1 to defend his title.

This year there is an outrageously strong field with most of the world’s top 10 in attendance. Favourites are World Number One Rory McIlroy (15/2), Justin Thomas (10/1) and Jon Rahm (10/1).

Tiger Woods hosts and is one win away from beating Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins – he has never won at Riviera and it would be one of the remaining tournaments that he would most like to add to his role of victorious – he is 16/1 to win.

The GM Tipster has had a good start to the year – check out how he is doing at his golf betting tips homepage.

The Genesis Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Xander Schauffele 4 points each way at 22/1 – Has played here on two occasions and finished 9th and 15th. He has finished runner-up on three different occasions in his last 8 events and had two other top 10s so is in very good nick.

Adam Scott 3 points each way at 28/1 – Will be very fresh having had a good few weeks off since he won the Australian PGA Championship. He has a wonderful record in this event with seven finishes in the top 15 over the years.

Jason Day 3 points each way at 35/1 – He was 4th last week and 16th at Torrey Pines – the Australian appears to be conquering some of his demons, and although he doesn’t have a great record at Riviera, when he is on form any course can be conquered.

Francesco Molinari 1 point each way at 125/1 – He may have missed his last two cuts – but he is 23rd in the world still – shot 67 in his last pro round at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has some course knowledge at Riviera and I simply do not want to miss out on him at this price.

Danny Willett 1 point each way at 125/1 – Another player who I feel is just far too long to ignore – he is 31st in the world and will be fresh having only played a couple of times this season. A win and 5th in his last ten events as 33rd here last season.

Please bet responsibly.