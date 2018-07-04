The PGA Tour is in West Virginia this week at The Old White TPC check out who our tipster has gone for with these The Greenbrier Classic golf betting tips
The Greenbrier Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour is in West Virgina this week for the Greenbrier Classic being played at The Old White TPC.
While many of the world’s top players are now based in Europe for the upcoming Open and the Irish Open this coming week, there are still plenty of big names still plying their trade in the states.
Xander Schauffele won the event last season first his first PGA Tour win, he is 20/1 to repeat the feat this season.
Favourites for the event are Bubba Watson and Tony Finau, the two big hitters are both 12/1 to triumph.
The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out his profit so far at our golf betting tips home page.
The Greenbrier Classic golf betting tips advised bets
Russell Henley 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Henley loves playing at this course, has finished top 5 the last two seasons, and is fresh off the back of a 6th place finish at the Travelers Championship.
JB Holmes 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Someone else who has really strong recent form combined with a fantastic record at this particular venue. Has four top 25s in his last 6 starts at The Old White TPC. It is unusual for me to have two big stakes in the same betting tips, so don’t miss out on them.
Bill Haas 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Continues to improve following the issues he had early season, has had some reasonable results here in the past.
Robert Streb 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Surprised to see him at these odds as he has finished second here the last two times this event has been played. He has broken 70 eight times in a row with a low of 64. GREEN LIGHT!
Best of Luck to You. 18+. Terms and Conditions apply.