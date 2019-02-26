The PGA Tour's Florida Swing begins with the Honda Classic taking place at PGA National
The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour starts its Florida Swing with The Honda Classic being played at PGA National’s Champions Course.
Last year Justin Thomas won the event having to come through a play-off to beat Luke List. Thomas is here again in 2019 and is a skinny looking 5/1 to defend.
Other fancied players this week are Brooks Koepka (9/1) and Rickie Fowler (10/1).
The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Rickie Fowler 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won here in 2017, he has four top 15s here over the last 7 years, of course won in Phoenix a few weeks ago. Feel we have another big performance coming this week from one of the biggest names in the world of golf.
Cameron Smith 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – 6th last week and hasn’t missed a cut since the US Open. The Australian is one of the top 25 players in the world now and although not a household name is becoming one of the most consistent players about.
Luke List 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Missed out in a play-off here last year looks to be back playing well again following a 15th at Riveria a couple of weeks ago. With his distance from the tee if his game is in a good place he can win anywhere.
Talor Gooch 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 5s this year already and played here last year although missed the cut. A nice looking each way shot at some generous odds.
