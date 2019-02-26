The PGA Tour's Florida Swing begins with the Honda Classic taking place at PGA National

The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour starts its Florida Swing with The Honda Classic being played at PGA National’s Champions Course.

Last year Justin Thomas won the event having to come through a play-off to beat Luke List. Thomas is here again in 2019 and is a skinny looking 5/1 to defend.

Other fancied players this week are Brooks Koepka (9/1) and Rickie Fowler (10/1).

