The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 – Pre-Tournament Picks

After a long wait we are finally back at Augusta!
The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020
After 18 long months we are back at Augusta National for The Masters – the third and final Major of the year.
The event has never been played in November before and will likely mean the course will be playing long – with the chance of storms and wet weather this week that could make it even longer!
The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets – Pre Tournament
Brooks Koepka 5 points each way at 16/1 with 888 Sport It happens every Major – he comes in unfancied and then he does well. Has been suffering with an injury for several months now but a 5th last week at the Houston Open shows that he is getting back to his best. Was of course runner-up last year – getting him at this price is a must.
Patrick Reed 3 points each way at 32/1 with Betfair Exchange – I really like the 2018 champion’s chances he has been quietly playing very solidly with four top 15s in a row – he has been flirting around the top 10 in the world for several weeks and there is no reason why he should be this long. Has also already won this year at the WGC Mexico Championship a trend that many Masters champions have followed.
Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfair Exchange – Someone else who is flirting around the top 10 in the world and is underrated. He has had four top 10s including a win in his last 6 starts – has shown he can play with the big guns on the PGA Tour. Has yet to put in a challenge at Augusta in his previous appearances, but his game has never been this good going into The Masters.
Louis Oosthuizen 2 points each way at 85/1 with the Betfair Exchange – Always a danger in Majors he was 3rd at the US Open this year and only lost out in the 2012 Masters to some Bubba magic. Has been very solid all year with four top 10s from 16 events.
Francesco Molinari 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – I am really hopeful that his 15th place finish last week means that the Italian is back. Has had a torrid time with injuries and loss of form – this year he has only played 6 times and has missed four cuts. Finished 5th last year when he was in position to win the whole thing
Favourites this week include Bryson DeChambeau (8/1 with William Hill), Dustin Johnson (9/1 with Bet365), Jon Rahm (10/1 with 888 Sport), Justin Thomas (12/1 with Betfair Exchange) and Rory McIlroy (14/1 with Betfred).
While we must mention that defending champions Tiger Woods is 45/1 with Bet365 odds that will certainly tempt a few punters.
