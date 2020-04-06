A joint statement from golf's stakeholders has set out a new schedule for 2020 including rescheduled dates for the Masters, USPGA and US Open

The Masters Set To Be Played In November

A new 2020 golf schedule has been outlined in a joint statement from Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA Tour, the European Tour, PGA of America, The R&A, USGA and LPGA Tour.

The headlines from it are that new dates have been put in place for The Masters, US Open and USPGA Championship for later this year.

The Ryder Cup is also planned to go ahead in its current late-September date.

The Masters will now take place from 12th-15th November, meaning the year’s first Major will now be the final Major of the season, albeit just three will be played this year after The Open was cancelled.

The Ryder Cup will remain in its 25th-27th September date at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The first Major of 2020 will now be the USPGA Championship, taking place at TPC Harding Park from 6th-9th August.

The Wyndham Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs will then follow that, before the US Open at Winged Foot from 17th-20th September.

The US Open will then be immediately followed by The Ryder Cup from 25th-27th September, and then the final Major of 2020 will take place at Augusta some six weeks later.

No rescheduled European Tour events feature in this announcement and we are expecting to hear more in the coming days or weeks about its rescheduled events.

Summary of how the end of year schedule is planned to look:

TO BE CONFIRMED: June 15-21 (formerly US Open week) – potential PGA Tour event

CANCELED: July 13-19, The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England

TO BE CONFIRMED: July 13-19 (formerly The Open Championship week) – potential PGA Tour event

TO BE CONFIRMED: July 27-August 2 (formerly Men’s Olympic Competition week) – potential PGA Tour event

CONFIRMED: August 3-9 – PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

CONFIRMED: PGA Tour’s season-ending event/FedExCup Playoffs August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois August 31-September 7 (Labour Day) – Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

CONFIRMED: September 14-20 – US Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

RECONFIRMED: September 22-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

CONFIRMED: November 9-15: The Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

The LPGA released a revised look at the LPGA Tour’s 2020 summer schedule, beginning on the week of June 15 with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

In addition, the LPGA Tour announced that they have successfully rescheduled their first two majors of the year (the ANA Inspiration moves to the week of September 7 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California; and the US Women’s Open conducted by the USGA moves to the week of December 7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas).

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organisation will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so,” the joint statement said.

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.

“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.”