Augusta National has confirmed that patrons will not be on-site during Masters week due to Covid-19

The Masters To Take Place Without Patrons

Augusta National has confirmed that this year’s Masters will go ahead without patrons on-site.

The tournament was forced to be postponed earlier this year and will take place from 12th-15th November as the year’s final Major.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley.

“As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.

“We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve – including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf – as we continue to plan for this historic event.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: What will a November Masters look like?

Augusta National has confirmed that tickets for the 2020 Masters will be valid for next year’s tournament if fans are allowed.

The famed Georgia course will host two Masters tournaments in six months due to the postponement of the 2020 event.

Tiger Woods will defend the title he won last year, where he won his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major title.

The US Open takes place in September and that will also go ahead without fans.

It remains to be seen when any fans return on-site to professional golf tournaments.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram