One of the biggest regular events on the PGA Tour it is time for The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club
The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour has another big event this week with The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio – Tiger Woods has won here on five occasions here and is in attendance again this week.
One of the biggest regular Tour events of the season the prizepool is $9 million – unsurprisingly there is a fantastic field in attendance, with Rory McIlroy (9/1) the favourite closely followed by Tiger Woods (10/1).
Last season the event was won by Bryson Dechambeau who, following a slight loss in form, is 33/1 to successfully defend.
The GM Tipster is having another solid year, check out his results so far this season at our golf betting tips homepage.
Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips 2019
Who is going to win the marathon in…
Play In The BMW Golf Cup International At Hillside Or Woburn
BMW is offering Golf Monthly readers the opportunity…
John Daly Requests Buggy For Open Championship
The American needs a buggy due to a…
The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Matt Kuchar 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnaion.bet – The second biggest money winner at the event is in ridiculus form. Six top 10s from his 12 events played, made every cut, and in his last five events has had 4 top 10s including two runner up finishes.
Phil Mickelson 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Surprised to see him quite this long although he is having an odd season, with a win and four missed cuts from 11 events. He should enjoy the wide fairways on offer this week.
Rory Sabbatini 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 20s in a row and that could well continue this week – he finished runner-up here in 2012 – a good shout at this price.
Abraham Ancer 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Solid this year but without a single top 10. He is 64th in the world and therefore should not be as long as these odds – made the cut here last season.
18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly