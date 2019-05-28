One of the biggest regular events on the PGA Tour it is time for The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club

The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour has another big event this week with The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio – Tiger Woods has won here on five occasions here and is in attendance again this week.

One of the biggest regular Tour events of the season the prizepool is $9 million – unsurprisingly there is a fantastic field in attendance, with Rory McIlroy (9/1) the favourite closely followed by Tiger Woods (10/1).

Last season the event was won by Bryson Dechambeau who, following a slight loss in form, is 33/1 to successfully defend.

